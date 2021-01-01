EQ9 9 Car Equalizer with 9 Band Graphic Equalizer Aux Inputs 7V RCA Outputs 18dB Crossover

TOP RATED CAR AUDIO EQUALIZER The EQ9 is a half din 9 Band Graphic EQ that will correct peaks and dips in sound characteristics associated with most vehicles' interior that dampens and limits both speaker output and imaging. This EQ provides powerful features in a compact size. MORE TUNING CONTROL With Stellar features such as: Adjustable Master Volume Level Control, Adjustable Active Gain Preamp, 2-Channel RCA Input with Adjustable Gain, 9 Band Graphic Equalizer, 1/2 DIN, 8V Output Line Driver, RCA Auxiliary Inputs, 6-Channel/ 7V RCA Outputs, you can take full control on how you like your music to sound Clearer, Better, Perfect! SAY GOODBYE TO WHITE NOISE Don't waste your time or money on cheap quality Car Audio Equalizers that produce a lot of background noise. With Subwoofer Output Built-in 18dB per Octave electronic X-Over fixed @ 60Hz or 120Hz, and Extended Frequency Response from 20Hz~30Hz/100dB S/N, you're sure to get great cross