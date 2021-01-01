Riobel EQ08 Equinox 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Riobel EQ08 Equinox 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Softened right angles reign in the Equinox™ collection, creating streamlined drama for the most modern of environments. A fusion of engineering functionality and striking design creates a seamless flow with contemporary sophistication. The various finishes available highlight the collection’s unique shape and style, and bring an impressionistic aesthetic to the bathroom.Riobel EQ08 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAll hardware for mounting is includedDesigned to accommodate three-hole installation from 8” to 16”Includes push drain assembly and leak-free quarter turn ceramic disk cartridgesAvailable as part of a complete collection of bathroom fixtures and accessoriesFlow rate of 1.2 GPM for effective handwashing while optimizing water usageSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel EQ08 Specifications:Height: 4-5/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" - 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome