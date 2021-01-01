From chicago faucets
Chicago Faucets EQ-005JKNF Hardwire Class 2A Transformer for EQ Faucets with Fully Potted Power Supply Chrome Faucet Accessories and Parts Bathroom
Advertisement
Chicago Faucets EQ-005JKNF Hardwire Class 2A Transformer for EQ Faucets with Fully Potted Power Supply Chicago Faucets EQ-005JKNF Features:Covered under a 1 year material defects warrantyIncludes emergency brownout protection for up to 1 EQ electronic faucetWall mount application Polycarbonate case for protection to IP 55Capable to power up to 6 EQ faucetsChicago Faucets EQ-003JKNF Features::Height: 1-1/4"Width: 1-3/4"Length: 3-7/8"Chicago Faucets EQ-005JKNF Electrical Specifications:Input Voltage: 100-240 VAC / 50-60 HZOutput Voltage: 6 VDCOutput Cable and Connection: IP65 waterproof connector, UL 18 AWG cable, 16" long Transformers Chrome