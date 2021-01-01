Having clean, easily accessible and versatile storage and organizational solutions is an issue that every business encounters. The innovative DuraHook shelf offers more holding strength than any other pegboard shelf. Together with DuraBoard pegboard the DuraHook shelf will provide the perfect commercial grade heavy duty pegboard and shelf solution. Imagine a shelf that can hold paint cans, spray cans, oil cans and more and have it on the pegboard and within grasp at all times. That is the power of the locking pegboard shelf from Triton Products. This shelf provides a lifetime of dependable service with commercial holding capacity. DuraBoard shelf is 12 In. wide and 6 In. deep with a 1 In. front lip to keep your items secure. DuraHook Blue Epoxy Coated 12-in L x 6-in D Steel Bracket Shelf | 76126-2