Epling Thermal Insulated Blackout Room Darkening Energy Savings Window Curtain Grommet Panels Bedroom, Set Of 2 (52 W X 63 L Long, Taupe)

Looking to add a dash of style to your living spaces while improving comfort? With these curtains from Three Posts™, the beauty is much more than skin deep. Beyond the stunning design and array of fashionable colors, insulated curtain panels block out disruptive light and help maintain a comfortable temperature in your home. 85% light blocking. Thermally insulated for heat / cool air retention, premium blackout fabric beautiful, no-fade design, sturdy metal grommets (not plastic), a wide array of colors and sizes available, for indoor use only. Studies show that light from outside can be detrimental to our sleep and the thin, sheer curtains that are so popular today aren't much help. These 85% blackout curtains from Three Posts™ allow you to infuse your home with supreme style while creating a sleep sanctuary in your master bedroom child's bedroom, or nursery. The secret of our curtain panels is our innovative triple-weave material, which effectively blocks light from shining through (85% of light, in fact). Our blackout curtains are sturdy without being too heavy and bulky and provide a high-end decorative touch. Feel like warm or cool air just goes right out the window (along with your hard-earned money)? Three Posts™ Blackout Curtains are the ideal complement to your efforts to conserve energy at home. Each panel features a thin thermal lining to prevent heat and cold air from entering your home, keeping your living spaces at a comfortable temperature all year long. Is machine washable: Dust build-up or stains on your curtains? No need to fret, machine washable! Curtain Color: Taupe, Size per Panel: 52" W x 54" L