Natural stone finish. Color: Midnight Black. Constructed of composite granite - 85% crushed natural granite for extreme durability and strength. This is mixed with a proprietary resin that makes the sink completely non-porous and resistant to most household chemicals. The sink is colored all the way through, for a rich and consistent look that will never discolor. Proprietary treatment makes the surface anti-bacterial and completely resistant to stains. Can withstand high temperatures up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. Drop-in Topmount installation. Cutout templates and mounting clips are provided. Thick solid construction makes the sink naturally sound-absorbing and noise free. Exterior Dimensions: 22 in (wide) x 20 in (front-to-back); Interior bowl dimension: 19-1/4 in (wide) x 15-3/4 in (front-to-back) x 8 in (bowl depth). CSA certified and tested to meet US and Canada UPC codes and standards. Ruvati epiGranite Drop-In 22-in x 20-in Midnight Black Single Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink | RVG1022BK