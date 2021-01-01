From generation lighting
Generation Lighting EP1221 Heath 8" Wide Mini Pendant Burnished Brass / Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Generation Lighting EP1221 Heath 8" Wide Mini Pendant Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 14-5/8"Width: 8-1/8"Depth: 8-1/8"Product Weight: 5.5lbsWire Length: 180"Shade Height: 14-5/8"Shade Width: 8-1/8"Canopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Burnished Brass / Matte White