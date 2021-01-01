From generation lighting
Generation Lighting EP1141 Joan 6" Wide Mini Pendant Midnight Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Generation Lighting EP1141 Joan 6" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 180" cord includedETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/4"Width: 6-1/4"Depth: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsCord Length: 180"Wire Length: 180"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Midnight Black