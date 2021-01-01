From etopsell

EP-AC1618 1200Mbps Dual Band Wifi Dongle Wireless USB 3.0 Adapter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Color: Black Interface: USAB 3.0 Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wireless Data Rates: Up to 1.2Gbps

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com