Eouine For Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Case, Phone Case Transparent Clear With Pattern Ultra Slim Shockproof Soft Gel Tpu Silicone Cover Bumper Skin.

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Gel Brand: Eouine Form Factor: Bumper Color: 2 Deer Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Made Of Tpu Material, Soft And Flexible, Non-Toxic And Environmentally Friendly, Durable For Long Usage Personalised Print Pattern Design Makes You And Your Smartphone Look More Unique, Excellent Workmanship Prevents The Print Pattern From Easily Coming Off Compact, Slim And Lightweight Design Allows Minimal Bulk With Extra Grip And Feel. Shock-Absorbtion To Protect Your Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Smartphone Well; Anti-Slip Properties Give Your Smartphone Greater Adhesion To The Surfaces Raised Bezels To Offer Protection For Screen And Camera, Precise Cut And Design Makes You Easily Access To All Ports, Buttons, Cameras And So On.