Canon EOS Rebel SL3 Black DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens As the lightest and smallest EOS DSLR camera, the Rebel SL3 is fun and easy to use. Capture stunning photos and videos you'll love to see and share. The vari-angle touchscreen helps you whether you're after a perfect selfie or an epic shot for your vlog. And sharing your point of view has never been easier thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. This isn't just another digital camera — it's the power of creativity right in the palm of your hand.