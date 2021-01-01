From scrapberry's
EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit wEFM1545mm and 4K Video Black with LaCie Rugged SSD 500GB Solid State Drive
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast, accurate autofocus that helps you get the photo you want right as the moment happens 24.1 Megapixel APS C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor delivers incredible color, clear details, and stunning range Sprint through projects with a 500GB portable SSD Drive that harnesses Seagate FireCuda NV Me speeds of up to 950MB/s for 4K footage Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance as well as dust, three-meter drop, and two-ton car crush resistance