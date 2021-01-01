Eos Floor Lamp by UMAGE - Color: Brown - Finish: Black - (3007_4038)

The Eos Floor Lamp by UMAGE illuminates with a soft diffused light through an assemblage of Paper and Goose Feathers. The feathers that make up the textured lampshade are the byproducts of the food industry. Instead of being burned, these feathers were recycled and cleaned to create an elegant floor lamp. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Color: Brown. Finish: Black, Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting