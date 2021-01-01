EOS EFEFS Lens to FujiFX Mount XPro1 X Camera XSeries Mirrorless Cameras

With this adapter, you can use EOS EF / EFS Lens on a Fuji FX Mount Camera body, such as X-Pro1 X-E1 X-E2 X-A1 X-M1 X-T1. There are no electrical contacts in the adapter ring, exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually. Made of brass and aluminum (not plastic).Diaphragm control of the lens is set manually. Compatible with Fuji FX Mount Camera X-Pro1 X-E1 X-E2 X-A1 X-M1 X-T1. Please note: Infinity focus positionthe position of the infinity mark of the telephoto lens or super telephoto lens is shifted slightly to the positive side to enable focus adjustment even when focus shift is caused due to temperature changes. The shift range is denoted by an L-shaped line, Be sure to check the focus through the viewfinder even when you shoot at infinity.