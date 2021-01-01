Zymox Enzymatic Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle

Wash away your pet’s skin troubles with the Zymox Enzymatic Dog & Cat Shampoo. Using the healing power of enzymes, which are naturally occurring proteins, this shampoo is highly effective against bacterial, fungal and yeast infections, as well as itchy skin from allergies. It works by destroying the offending organisms and creating a protective barrier, using the increased potency of the proven antimicrobial LP3 Enzyme System plus vitamin D3 that also hydrates the skin. The enzymes have the added bonus of anti-inflammatory properties that calm and soothe the skin. And with only the mildest plants surfactants and no harsh ingredients, it’s gentle enough for even puppies and kittens, with a pleasing, mild fragrance.