EnweOil Steel Open Mining Rig Frame, Computer Miner Case Rack, Easy Installation, Heat Dissipation Design for Crypto Coin Currency Mining,6GPU

HIGH QUALITY: This Mining Rig Frame is made of high-quality thick 1.2mm steel plate, exquisite workmanship, and strong structure. Durable and reusable. Fully protect your GPU and electronic equipment. EASY INSTALLATION: Gpu Mining Rig has standard threaded holes, which can be easily installed with a screwdriver. We have configured two packs of screw packs for you to prevent the screw packs from being lost. You can quickly complete the layout of the mining machine within 10 minutes. HEAT DISSIPATION DESIGN: All holes are designed according to the standard, and enough space is reserved between the graphics cards to keep all cables and everything in the mining machine clean and orderly, accelerate air convection, enhance heat dissipation, and extend the life of the graphics card. ADJUSTABLE FLOATING GRAPHICS CARD HOLDER: The floating card holder avoids direct contact with the bottom of the chassis, reducing resonance and electrostatic interference. It can also prevent the graphi