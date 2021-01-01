From hp
HP ENVY - 17t-cg100 Home and Business Laptop (Intel i7-1165G7 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 17.3' Touch Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA MX450.
11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GHz Processor (upto 4.7 GHz, 12MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; NVIDIA MX450 2GB GDDR5 Graphics 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p HD Webcam, Fingerprint Security System, Backlit Keyboard 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz Touchscreen Display; 65W Power Supply, 4-Cell 55 WHr Battery; Natural Silver Color 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 3 USB 3.1 Gen1, HDMI (upto 4K(3840 x 2160) at 60Hz), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2, Secure Digital Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)