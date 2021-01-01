Envision TV Stand for TVs up to 48" Walnut White - Modway

Advertisement
Elevate your entertainment decor with the Envision 44" TV Stand. Featuring an elegant linear silhouette, Envision comes designed with a sliding white door for concealed and open storage space, height adjustable shelves on either side for your game system, DVD or Blu-ray player, and walnut grain veneer over durable fiberboard for reliable support. Supported by flared and tapered legs, update your living room decor while keeping your visual space clean with this versatile TV stand. Accommodates flat screen TVs up to 47 inches.