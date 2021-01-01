Entra Flanged Adjustable Square Flat Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EN3SFW-WW)

For a recessed lighting that provides ample amounts of soft, diffused light, the Entra Flanged Adjustable Square Flat Trim by Element is ideal for commercial and residential interior spaces. The Entra, with its Steel mechanism and Aluminum trim, is powered by a constant current driver packed with +.9 power factor and an 86% efficiency. Accommodates ceiling thicknesses of 1/2 or 5/8 inches to 3/4 and 1 inch, while also fitting a 4 inch ceiling cutout. Rated life of 50,000 hours with ELV or TRIAC dimmer sold separately. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White