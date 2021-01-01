Mainstays Entertainment Center for TVs up to 55", Multiple Finishes

The Mainstays Entertainment Center for TVs up to 55" provides optimal storage and display solutions for your home theater. A large open shelf is designed to accommodate TVs up to 55" and 135 pounds. It features six lower shelves where you could store accessories, DVDs, gaming consoles and more. It also features five larger shelves that can be arranged on either the right or left side of the center to fit your needs. These large shelves provide a great space for storing larger items or placing books, vases or other accessories and mementos. You can even add in your favorite Mainstays collapsible fabric storage cubes (sold separately). Three available finishes allow you to pick the Media center that will fit best with your existing decor. With sturdy construction and supportive back panel, you can feel confident that your entertainment wall is built to last for years to come. Enhance your living room with the Mainstays Entertainment Center for TVs up to 55".