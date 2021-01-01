From millwood pines
Enrico Modern And Contemporary Oak Brown Finished Wood 1-Drawer TV Stand
The sleek, contemporary design of the Enrico TV stand coordinates your living room with a sophisticated style. This TV stand is crafted from sturdy, oak brown finished wood that creates a natural focal point. The open shelf offers a convenient space for media devices, while one drawer and four additional shelves behind the sliding glass doors provide secure storage space. The Enrico features a cord management hole on its back panel for quick and easy setup. Frosted glass accents add a cool, modern touch, making the Enrico TV stand a fantastic upgrade to any living room.