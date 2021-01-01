Treat your fur-avorite fluffball to a foraging adventure with Oxbow Enriched Life Treasure Barrel Small Pet Chew Toy. Fill the toy with her favorite snack, and she’ll use her foraging instincts to try to get the goodies. It also encourages her to chew, which is a healthy and necessary activity for petite friends to support tooth health. This toy is made with 100% pet-safe materials so you can feel confident about what your pal is playing with. Plus, it hangs for easy installation in her cage.