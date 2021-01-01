Madeleine Home Enrica Grey 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Gray

Classic with a contemporary twist, our Enrica rug will single-handedly enhance your space without outshining the existing decor. Spun into a lustrous surface, the fibers of Enrica are soft on the toes. Variegated to highlight the opulent distressed effect and the exclusive motif is easily adaptable to different decor themes. This amalgamation of elegance and comfort is bound to be your favorite for a long time. Add your individuality to our rug and closely experience living in style. Wherever it is placed, a rug pad is recommended for extra traction. Color: Gray.