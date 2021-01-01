Enprise 2 - Piece Fiberclay Pot Planter Set

Verdant plants and flowering shrubs provide serene respite in these hectic times. And they need the proper holder to maintain a home's theme. This set of two planters, crafted from fiber clay with white textured diamond patterns around the bodies, elevates the look of modern and contemporary-style homes and gardens. Place leafy plants and flowering shrubs to highlight the trendy style of gardens, patios, and indoor/outdoor spaces. Great additions to gardens, patios, and outdoor spaces with a modern and contemporary theme Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Made in China. Pots do not have drainage holes. These indoor planters come as a set of 2. Contemporary design. This item comes shipped in one carton. Color: White