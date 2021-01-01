ENHENSTRE iPad Pencil Nibs Silicone Protector, Non-Slip Writing Nibs/Tip Cover Compatible with Apple Pencil 1st & 2nd Generation as (Pack of 9).

?Your Concerns?Do you worry the matte screen protector would wear down your Apple Pencil tip? Yes, it does. You need it to protect the tip of your Apple Pencil from falling damage, extending the life of the Apple Pencil. Easy Work?Highly responsive & Perfectly precise. It offers enough grip, you still have control of itslines, while also feeling like the screen is much more smooth. Quiet Study?It eliminates the buzz of the Apple Pencil tip hitting the iPad screen. Easily and quiet write, paint, draw, and sketch without any influence. Easy to Install? Its easy to install this nib cover on your Apple Pencil without any tool. Note? Make sure there is no gap between the pencil tip and the cap, compact installation, or it may not work properly. Compatible Model & Warranty? Designed for the Apple Pencil Nib (Fit for 1st & 2nd Generation)?It is NOT Tips Replacement? We offers 12-month quality guarantee professional customer service. Apple Pencil not included?