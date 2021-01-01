ENHANCE SB2 Computer Speakers with Blue LED Lighting, 2.0 USB Powered Stereo - Work from Home Speaker, Loud Sound with 3.5mm AUX and Volume Control.

EASY TO HOOK UP USB connection and 3.5 mm AUX input to your computers for quick plug and play setup CONNECTS TO ANY MULTIMEDIA DEVICE with a standard headphone jack and helps limit sound distortion ILLUMINATED BLUE LED LIGHT provides soft glowing accents that match your computer gaming setup for a sleek and futuristic design BUILT IN LIGHT SWITCH lets you turn the LED's On/Off COMPACT DESIGN & GREAT SOUNDING AUDIO produces immersive, rich sound and greater bass for easy listening EASY VOLUME CONTROL comes with a scroll wheel for instant loud or soft levels of adjustment MODERN, SMOOTH BUILD compliments your computer monitor & keyboard for a space saving design MORE ROOM to organize desks, perfect computer accessories for work, professionals and gamers TECH SPECS: 3-Year Manufacturer Warranty Output Power: 5W RMS (2.5W x 2); 10W Peak Driver: 80mm Bass Radiator Audio Input: 3.5mm AUX Dimensions: 4.75' x 4' x 3.87' Cable Length: 60 Inches