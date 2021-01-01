FEIT Electric Enhance LED Retrofit Kit Recessed Light, 4” Square Design 50W Equivalent Warm White (3000K) (LEDRSQ4/930CA)

✅ ENERGY SAVING - use a retrofit kit to upgrade your traditional Lighting to latest LED technology; This updates both the look and you get all the benefits of longer life and energy savings; Upgrade your recessed Lighting, it's a great way to give a modern look to your home or business! this kit is also energy Star certified and California energy commission (CEC) title 20 and title 24 compliant ✅ FEATURES- the dimmable retrofit kit will fit most 4 inch recessed can housing; produces 700 lumens using 7.7 watts of electricity; Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance; Choose a dependable energy Star approved retrofit kit for residential or commercial applications ✅ WARM WHITE - this 3000K color temperature is the warmest option that most closely resembles a standard incandescent bulb; giving it a slightly yellow tint; It is often used in areas like living rooms and casual areas; This light is perfect for a casual ambiance, with slight yellow and warm feel ✅ ENCHANCE LED - this energy efficient high quality Enhance LED Lighting will last for years and use just a fraction of the energy of an incandescent, saving you time and money; Rated to provide up to 30, 000 hours of reliable light, the retrofit kits last for years without needing to be replaced ✅ UL CERTIFIED AND 5 YEAR – Feit Electric upholds the highest standards for all our products with optimal performance and safety; the Feit Electric bulb comes with a 5 Year ! With 40+ years of experience in lighting, we are the leader in lighting innovations, Manufacturer: Feit Electric