English Gifts & English Souvenirs English United Kingdom Flag I Union Jack I England Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you have English roots?Or, is someone dear to you belongs to United Kingdom?This I Don't Need Therapy, I Need To Go To United Kingdom design makes a great gift for anyone who wants to visit United Kingdom or loves English culture A perfect gift idea for your English husband,wife,friends who r planning a vacation in United Kingdom.Best option to give as a present along with a travel guide.Great gift for birthdays,Christmas or as a Souvenir. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only