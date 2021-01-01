From modern threads
MODERN THREADS English Laundry 4-Piece Neutral Plaid Cotton Flannel Full Sheet Set
Sleep like a baby on cold winter nights with the warm cotton flannel material of this English Laundry sheet set. The fitted sheet has a 16 in. pocket depth to accommodate thicker mattresses or mattress pads, and these cotton flannel sheet sets are machine washable for easy upkeep. Full, Queen, King, California King sets include: 1-fitted sheet, 1-flat sheet, 2-pillowcases (Twin and Twin XL only include 1-pillowcase). Color: Neutral Plaid.