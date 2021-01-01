Budge English Garden Small Oval Patio Table and Chairs Combo Covers, Brown

The Budge English Garden Oval Table and Chairs Combo Cover, Small provides high quality protection to your oval patio dining set. Peaceful tranquility meets heavy-duty protection with Budges English Garden Collection. This collection features a rustic woven tan pattern that is accentuated by a dark gray piping, which lines the outer seams of the covers. Impeccably stylish, the English Garden Collection will compliment any outdoor garden or patio setting, all while keeping your furniture protected, rain or shine. Outdoor patio table and chairs cover material is made from heavy-duty 600 denier polyester material that, through Budges own extensive research and testing, is proven to provide 100% waterproof protection to your outdoor patio furniture. This material will defend against fading, rain, sun, dust, bird droppings, tree sap and more. Four sewn-in straps are included to help better secure the cover to your furniture in windy conditions. The seams are ultra-sonically welded together to enhance both the protective properties and longevity of the covers. Vents are strategically placed throughout the covers to ensure adequate air flow to release any trapped condensation that may cause mold from growing under the cover. This collection will compliment nearly any preexisting patio decor, all while extending the life of your outdoor furniture. Oval outdoor patio table and chair set cover measures 30 in. H x 88 in. L x 60 in. W. Color: Brown.