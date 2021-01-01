From halloween costume cloths dog puppy pet lover gifts
Halloween Costume Cloths Dog Puppy Pet Lover Gifts English Bulldog Pineapple Lazy DIY Halloween Costume Dog Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Get this english bulldog pineapple apparel as a lazy halloween costume idea! This is a nice gift for your mom, dad, son, daughter, sister, brother, niece, nephew, or friend for trick or treat on hallows eve or horror nights parties! This cute hawaiian puppy english bulldog pineapple apparel is perfect gift for men, women, girls, boys, kids, or youth who likes scary, creepy, spooky designs! Great present for dog, doggie, pet lovers and owners for christmas, birthday or halloween 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only