From crossville
Crossville EnGarde Copper 4-in x 4-in Metallic Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample | 4X4LW.AV344UPS
The beauty of elemental metals are at the core of this uncommon porcelain collection. Artfully mimicking the beauty of oxidized and aged steel, copper, iron, zinc, and chromium, EnGarde melds strength and style beautifully in a contemporary metallurgic look. Achieve the look of priceless materials enriched by the passage of time in precisely crafted porcelain tile. Available in five undaunted, middle-earthy neutrals, EnGarde blends form flawlessly into function.