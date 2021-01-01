From hollywood bed
Hollywood Bed Enforce Black California King Platform Bed | EPB3460CK
Advertisement
Today’s high quality mattresses were designed to perform with a sturdy non-yielding foundation system. The en force platform base provides complete mattress support system which acts as a box spring/foundation and bed frame. This stand alone platform bed is easy to assemble and ships in a small box. Upholstered like a real foundation, the legs can be removed and used in a traditional bed set or metal bed frame or used as a stand alone piece of furniture. California king sized. Hollywood Bed Enforce Black California King Platform Bed | EPB3460CK