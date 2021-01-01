From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Energy Ceramic White Ceramic Wall-Mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Overflow Drain (38.6-in x 17.9-in) | ENERGY 100.02
Advertisement
WS Bath Collections Energy Collection; Exclusive collection of fine bathroom sinks made to highest industry standards. Designed with thin edge rectangular shapes that bring a clean refined modern and contemporary design to your bathroom making it the perfect choice for both residential and commercial projects. Collection Energy features ADA compliant sink options and can be installed in countertop and wall-mount applications. Available in several size options and faucet hole configurations. WS Bath Collections Energy Ceramic White Ceramic Wall-Mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Overflow Drain (38.6-in x 17.9-in) | ENERGY 100.02