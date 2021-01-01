Prodigee Energee A To C Cable Black

Energee A to C features USB-C connectivity - the latest standard in mobile device connectivity, allowing you to charge and synchronize all Type C devices quickly and safely, anytime anywhere. The ideal length while still being compact enough to carry on the Go. The Energee cable is tangle-free, you can say goodbye to flimsy wires that require delicate positioning. We added extra toughness using DuPont Kevlar fiber and reinforced the join between cable and Lightning connector, so it is Ultra Durable and designed to last. The braided cable has a great texture and feel while the metallic finished give it a stylish modern look and it comes with a handy Velcro tie, so it makes it easy to carry around