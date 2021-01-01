Endymion Distressed Metal Pot Planter Set

Featuring antique silver metal planter pots, these nesting planter pots are a stylish and rustic way to add a unique decoration and lush greenery to any home or office setting. Each pot features galvanized ribbed design is ideal for displaying on any countertop, windowsill, table, desk, or shelf surface in kitchen and outdoor patio. Made of sturdy metal construction, these containers are ideal for holding pens, pencils, loose change, paper clips, and other household and office supplies. Create an antique and rustic touch into your lifestyle with these lovely and adorable silver flower planter pots.