Ecolution Endure 9.5 Inch Nonstick Fry Pan | Induction Base | Oven Safe, Copper

Ecolution endure cookware line - features a Titanium guard ceramic coating for long lasting durability and superior non-stick performance. Scratch resistant surface makes this pan metal utensil safe. PFOA and PTFE free - ceramic non-stick is a safer solution for healthy and cooking. Even heat distribution - heavy gauge forged aluminum construction s optimum heat distribution for fast and even cooking. Induction base - stainless steel base suitable for all cooking surfaces. Dual riveted, comfortable ergonomic firm grip silicone handle stays cool. Oven safe up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour. - Limited Lifetime , details included with product., Manufacturer: Ecolution