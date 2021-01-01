Endurance Outdoor LED Double Spot by WAC Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (WP-LED430-50-AGH)

Enhance the safety and security of the outdoors with the Endurance Outdoor LED Double Spot by WAC Lighting. It is made from die-cast aluminum and features a factory-sealed watertight construction to withstand harsh weather conditions. The two spotlights house energy-efficient integrated LED lamps which can be customized and adjusted to suit any illumination needs. Installed with 120V direct wire, so there is no need for a driver. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Grey. Finish: Architectural Graphite