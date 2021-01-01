T-fal Endurance Collection Platinum Nonstick 14pc Cookware Set

Advertisement
T-fal introduces it's Best in Class PLATINUM 5 STAR NON-STICK coating among all T-fal products; long-lasting, durable cookware that works hard for you in the kitchen making cooking and cleaning a breeze. T-fal's Endurance Collection combines the unique Thermospot Technology that indicates when the pan is perfectly preheated to start cooking along with sturdy Riveted Stainless Steel Handles which withstand oven temperature up to 500°F. Dishwasher safe and compatible with all cook tops (excluding Induction).