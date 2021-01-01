KALATY Endura Rose/Light Blue 9 ft. x 12 ft. Reversible Area Rug, Rose / Light Blue

Choose the KALATY 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug to tie your area together. This rug has a modern style, great for complementing the modern interior design that your house features. It has a 100% wool construction, so you can insulate your home and stay warm and cozy during the cooler months. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. It comes in a pink shade, adding a fun and cheerful element to your room. This rug has a geometric motif, which creates a harmonious look that will instantly complete your space. It has a loomed weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Rose / Light Blue.