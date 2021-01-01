Dirt Devil Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner - UD70174

The Dirt Devil Endura Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner offers full-size power and extended cleaning reach. It is equipped with the Endura Performance System for more power to last longer and Clean path Technology with no loss of suction for continuous performance. You can clean even higher spaces with 10ft of extra cleaning reach and the quick-release wand that gives you cleaning flexibility and ease. Endura Max doesn't require any assembly so you can start cleaning as soon as you remove it from the box. Tackle corners and tight spaces with the 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool. Remove dirt from hard floors and carpet with the multi-floor SPIN3PRO brushroll and four level height adjust. Take fewer trips to the trash can with the XL easy empty dirt cup that holds more and lets you dispose of all dirt and debris with one touch of a button.