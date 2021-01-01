Ove Decors Endless TP01434C1 Tampa-Pro, Corner Frameless Hinge Shower Door and Base, 38 in. W x 74 3/4 in. H, in Black

Shower Door with Base and Shelves. The OVE Decors Endless 38 in. Tampa-Pro frameless hinge shower door kit has a modern, minimalist design that pairs high functionality with contemporary style. The set comes with premium quality hardware, complete with a sleek Black finish, and includes a 23 in. wide door panel, a 12 in. wide inline panel, a 33 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8mm (5/16”) thick certified tempered glass. 38x36x2 3/4 in. Shower base included. The shower base is made of Premium fiberglass reinforced Acrylic. The anti-slip white acrylic base is sturdy and easy to clean, fitting perfectly to your required dimensions. Three corner shelves included. The convenient corner shelves make washing simple by keeping your products at arms length at all times.