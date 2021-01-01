Ove Decors Endless TA1431481 Tampa, Corner Frameless Hinge Shower Door and Base, 54 in. W x 74 3/4 in. H, in Black

Shower Door with Base and Shelves. The OVE Decors Endless 54 in. Tampa frameless hinge shower door set features a fixed panel hinge system, offering an industrial-inspired look that will complement any space. It comes with premium quality oversized hardware complete with a Black finish, and includes a 10 in. wide fixed panel, a 30 in. wide door panel, a 10 in. wide inline panel, a 29 in. wide side panel, ideal for a Corner installation. All panels are made from Premium 8mm (5/16”) thick certified tempered glass. 54x32x2 3/4 in. Shower base included. The shower base is made of Premium fiberglass reinforced Acrylic. The anti-slip white acrylic base is sturdy and easy to clean, fitting perfectly to your required dimensions. Three corner shelves included. The convenient corner shelves make washing simple by keeping your products at arms length at all times.