OVE Decors Endless PA0602200 Pasadena, Corner Frameless Pivot Shower Door, 31 3/8 to 32 3/16 in. W x 72 in. H, in Satin Nickel

32 3/16 in. Width x 32 1/2 in. Depth x 72 in. Height, Model: PA0602200Frameless reversible door installation with built-in door magnet for a secure and tight close. No more leaks, no more wet floors.GlassShield™ technology - premium protective glass coating which makes it easy to clean and protects against soap scum and limescale buildupPremium 8mm (5/16”) thick safety tempered glass. Certified by the Safety Glazing Certification Council (SGCC)MetalGuard™ technology - premium protective metal coating to keep your hardware shiny for years to come.Oversized handle in Chrome finish included5-Year Warranty on glass panels, and 1 year Warranty on hardware.Use the OVE Shower Configurator tool to customize and build your dream shower for your unique spacePlease review the Instruction Manual PDF for detailed product dimensions to ensure that the shower kit is right for your bathroom's measurements