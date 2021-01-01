From linon
End Table Antique Wood - Linon
The Santa Fe End Table adds a bit of Traditional style to your room. This end table perfectly complements the Santa Fee Coffee Table. Together adding a modest clean look with the beautiful Antique finish. Add a lamp or display a picture on the petite end table. Hide away little odds and ends in the table's drawer. The end table is a perfect little accent piece. Overall Width: 18" Overall Depth: 24" Overall Height: 24-1/4” Drawer Width: 11-3/8” Drawer Depth: 15-3/4” Drawer Height: 3” Height from floor to apron front/back: 17” Width between legs on side: 11-3/4”