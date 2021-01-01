End Program Marble Top Chairside End Table

Assembly requiredPewter-tone hardwareHand-finished1 fixed shelfMade of veneers, wood and engineered wood; faux marble top with polyurethane finish1 drawer with removable tray Different variety of chairside end tables. Colors range from medium brown to almost black. T007-319 made with oak veneer and hardwood solids. T007-371 made with Okoume veneer and hardwood solids. T007-430 made with oak veneer and hardwood solids. T007-527 made with cherry veneer and hardwood solids. T007-158 made with birch veneer and hardwood solids with a faux marble print table top with gloss polyurethane finish..When it comes to chic, modern style, this chairside end table has it going on. The colors and vein of the faux marble top are the perfect complement to the warm wood finish. Pewter-tone metal hardware and tapered feet make the look complete. Deep drawer with removable tray offers handy storage.