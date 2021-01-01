Mainstays End Cap 3/4" Dia. 30"-84" Adjustable Curtain Rod, Gold

The Mainstays End Cap drapery rod adds a clean yet stylish look to your windows and will blend well with all home decor. Set includes rod, finials, brackets, mounting hardware and easy-to-follow installation instructions. The 3/4-inch diameter rod is adjustable for windows from 30 inches to 84 inches wide. Mounting hardware includes screw-in wall anchor installation option, if no drill is available. This rod can be used with or without window curtain clip rings. The soft gold finish can complement all room color schemes. End cap rod is made of sturdy steel rod to safely support window curtains of various weights.