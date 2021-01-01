End & Side Table With Fabric Storage Drawer For Urban Small Space Apartment Living Room, Space Saving,easy Assembly,golden

A Coffee & Side Table with drawer keeps your small space Living Room essentials organized. It boasts ample storage space and a stylish sleek design that blends into any decor perfectly.1. This Coffee & Side Table allows you to have easy access to all your necessities. 2. Perfect for main bedroom, guest bedroom,Living Room,Home office or Kid’s bedroom.3. An open shelf and a large drawer provide ample storage space.4. This multipurpose table can be used as a coffee table,a nightstand,a end/side table, a bedside table, a plant stand or a printer stand.5. Easy assembly in 5 mins with the tools and instructions included.6. Top shelf Max. capacity 100lbs, Drawer Max. capacity 20lbs.7. Assembled dimensions: 18.3”L*15.75”W*18.9”H Care instructions: clean with a damp cloth. Avoid contact with harsh chemical cleaning products. Images are for demonstration purposes only. The display objects are not included. Color: Golden