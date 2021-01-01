From hubbardton forge
Encounter LED Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (272880-1001)
A curvilinear and sculptural piece, the Encounter LED Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge seamlessly combines the artistic quality of hand-forged steel with LED technology. An acrylic LED light guide is hand bent to complement and flow through the sinuous frame. The luminous acrylic light guide also serves to highlight the texture of the steel, creating a wonderful contrast. The UL listed table lamp offers ambient light perfect for use in living room or bedroom side tables. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting