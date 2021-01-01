Plantronics EncorePro 710D Mono Mono Corded Headset

Enhanced noise-cancelling and wideband audio give you clearer conversations with your customers enabling you to offer a better service Distinctive and unique design provides high performance and a stylish look Slim and discrete construction ensures comfort and allows you to fully focus on the customer VoIP ready through the use of enhanced echo control and wideband audio, allows you to preserve your investment through future phone system upgrades Seven axes of adjustability ensure you can wear the headset in the most comfortable and effective position Quick Disconnect feature provides walkaway convenience and compatibility with all Plantronics® USB and deskphone audio processors and direct connect cables Backed by industry-leading Plantronics global service and support